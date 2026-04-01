Conine hits a 2-run homer, Marlins score 4 runs in 4th inning in 9-2 win over White Sox

MIAMI (AP) — Griffin Conine hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins scored four runs in the fourth in a 9-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

The Marlins, who were hitless in the first three innings, got their first hit in the fourth when Xavier Edwards singled off starter Erick Fedde (0-1). Agustín Ramírez doubled, then Liam Hicks sent them both home with a hit deep down the first baseline. Hicks leads MLB with eight RBIs this season.

Advertisement

Center fielder Luisangel Acuña committed two errors moments apart on throws to home. The first came on Owen Caissie’s single that drove in Hicks, and then on Heriberto Hernández’s single that sent Caissie home and gave Miami a 4-2 lead.

Fedde threw 80 pitches over five innings, earned four strikeouts, three runs and a walk.

With Hernández on third, Graham Pauley bunted. Relief pitcher Bryan Hudson overthrew the throw to home, giving the Marlins their fifth run. Conine and Hicks scored on sacrifice flies in the seventh and eighth.

Munetaka Murakami singled to drive in Edgar Quero, and Andrew Benintendi hit a line drive to right field to bring Acuña home and give the White Sox a 2-0 lead in the second.

Advertisement

Anthony Bender (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings with a strikeout and a walk. Marlins starter Janson Junk allowed two runs and five hits with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Chicago's Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 0.00 ERA) starts against Shane Smith (0-1, 16.20) in the series finale Wednesday.