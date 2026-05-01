Contreras' big game helps Brewers overcome loss of Woodruff in 13-1 rout of Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — William Contreras went 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers overcame Brandon Woodruff’s early exit and trounced the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-1 on Thursday.

The Brewers took two of three from Arizona to cap a 3-3 homestand.

Woodruff had a 1-0 count on Nolan Arenado when he left with one out in the second inning. The two-time All-Star didn’t exceed 86.9 mph on any of his 21 pitches, and his average fastball velocity was 85.4 mph.

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Contreras delivered an RBI double in the first inning and a two-run homer in the third. He hit an RBI single in the fourth, walked in the sixth and singled again in the eighth.

Sal Frelick homered and Tyler Black and Luis Rengifo had three RBIs apiece for the Brewers. Contreras and Garrett Mitchell each scored three runs.

Arizona right-hander Michael Soroka (4-1) gave up eight runs over three-plus innings as his ERA soared from 2.60 to 4.70. He faced four batters in the fourth but didn’t retire any of them.

Shane Drohan (1-1) earned his first career win after allowing one run in four innings of relief.

Arizona’s Ildemaro Vargas went 2 for 4 and has hit safely in each of his 23 games played this season. Vargas has a 26-game overall hitting streak, including his final three games in 2025.

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Vargas has matched the second-longest hitting streak by any player to start a season since 1940, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Detroit’s Ron LeFlore had a 30-game hitting streak to start the 1976 season. Atlanta’s Edgar Renteria hit safely in his first 23 games in 2006.

Arizona catcher James McCann pitched for the second time in three days. After retiring the side in order in the eighth inning of a 13-2 loss at Milwaukee on Tuesday, he gave up one run on a bases-loaded walk in his lone inning Thursday.

Diamondbacks: Head to Chicago for a three-game series with the Cubs. Friday's scheduled starting pitchers are Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.14 ERA) for Arizona and Colin Rea (3-1, 4.61) for Chicago.

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Brewers: Start a three-game series at Washington. Jacob Misiorowski (1-2, 3.31 ERA) pitches for the Brewers and Jake Irvin (1-3, 4.85) goes for the Nationals on Friday.