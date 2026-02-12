Corbin Carroll injury: Broken hamate bone sidelines Diamondbacks star for WBC

Arizona Diamondbacks fans received a major setback this week as star outfielder Corbin Carroll suffered a broken hamate bone in his right hand. The injury occurred during live batting practice on February 10 at Salt River Fields, forcing the two-time All-Star to undergo surgery the following day. This development not only rules him out of the upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC) but also raises serious questions about his availability for the start of the 2026 MLB season.

Details of the injury and immediate impact Corbin Carroll, a dynamic speed-power threat, broke the hamate bone, a small, hook-shaped bone in the wrist, while swinging during practice. Recovery from hamate injuries typically ranges from four to eight weeks, though hand injuries often linger and can affect grip strength and power output long-term.

This marks the third notable hamate fracture in early 2026, following similar setbacks for Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday. Past cases, like Mike Trout's in 2023 and Jose Ramirez's in 2019, show these breaks can disrupt hitting mechanics for months.

The timing is tough for Carroll. He had been named to Team USA's roster for the World Baseball Classic, set to begin in March, where he was expected to bolster the outfield alongside Aaron Judge, Byron Buxton, and Pete Crow-Armstrong. Team USA must now scramble to name a replacement, potentially turning to candidates like Wyatt Langford or others under consideration.

What this means for the Arizona Diamondbacks For the Diamondbacks, the news is even more concerning as MLB Opening Day approaches on March 26. While the standard recovery timeline might allow Carroll to return early in the season, the injury's unpredictable nature, especially its potential to sap power, puts his status in doubt. Carroll has been a key part of Arizona's lineup since his breakout 2023 campaign.

Coming off a resurgent 2025 season where he slashed .259/.343/.541 with 31 home runs, 84 RBI, and 32 stolen bases, Carroll posted career-best power numbers and finished sixth in NL MVP voting. His durability has been impressive, logging 155 games in 2023, 158 in 2024, and 143 in 2025.

Losing him, even briefly, hurts a team aiming to build on recent playoff success. The Diamondbacks will rely more heavily on their depth in the outfield during spring training and possibly the early regular season if Carroll starts on the injured list.