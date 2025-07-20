Corey Adams, former Edna Karr football star and Ole Miss freshman shot dead in Tennessee

Corey Adams, an 18-year-old former Edna Karr High School football standout and freshman at Ole Miss, passed away during a devastating mass shooting in Cordova, Tennessee.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident occurred around 10:14 PM local time on July 19, outside a residence on Fern Glade Cove, leaving four other men wounded.

The tragic incident in Cordova According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of gunfire at Fern Glade Cove and stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Forest Hill-Irene and Walnut Grove, where they found Adams with a gunshot wound.

Despite their efforts to provide life-saving measures, Adams was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other adult males, also shot in the incident, sought treatment at local hospitals and are reported to be in non-critical condition. Authorities are investigating the shooting.

Corey Adams' football journey Corey Adams, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound edge rusher, was a dominant player on the Edna Karr High School football team, which won a state championship in the 2024 season.

His exceptional performance earned him the title of Defensive Player of the Year by The Times-Picayune for the New Orleans metro area.

Adams recorded 47 tackles, 15 sacks, and four forced fumbles, showcasing his sideline-to-sideline presence and ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

His standout plays, including a memorable 70-yard touchdown after stripping the ball from a Holy Cross quarterback, sealed his reputation as one of Louisiana’s top defensive talents.

Adams, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2025, enrolled at Ole Miss in January 2025 after choosing the Rebels over offers from LSU, TCU, and Texas A&M. Ranked as the 609th overall recruit and the 57th edge rusher nationally, Corey Adams was poised to make an impact in his first collegiate season. His commitment to Ole Miss was sealed by his bond with defensive line coach Randall Joyner, who saw Adams as a key piece of the team’s defensive scheme.

