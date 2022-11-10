'7 buzurg honge toh bhi dikkat hai..': Ajay Jadeja slams Rohit's captaincy stint

It was not a thrashing defeat for skipper Rohit Sharma and co. against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi finals on November 10, but also a disappointing night filled with criticism for the entire team, including selectors and coach Rahul Dravid.
England's opening duo of Alex Hales (86*) and Jos Buttler (80*) smashed the Indian bowlers and forged an unbeaten 170-run stand to take the English team to the final of the tournament. Now, they will play against Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on 13 November to the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2022 trophy.
Apart from Virat Kohli (50) and Hardik Pandya (63), non of the Indian players could show their magic in the semi finals. Skipper Rohit Sharma's performance has also been below average as he scored only 116 runs in six innings at a disappointing average of 19.33.
His captaincy decisions during the semi-final against has been questioned by experts, while former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja drew a rather straightforward review of Rohit's term as India's T20I captain so far.
“Main ek baat bolunga jo chubhegi agar Rohit Sharma sunenge, agar team banaani hai kisi captain ko, toh usko saare saal team ke saath rehna padta hai. Poore saal me Rohit Sharma kitne daure pe rahe? Ye hindsight me nahi keh raha, ye main pehle bhi bola hu. Aapne team bani hai, aur aap saath nahi rehte. Coach bhi New Zealand nahi jaa rahe. (I would say one thing which might hurt Rohit Sharma. If you have to make a team as captain, you have to stick with the side for the entire year. How many series did Rohit Sharma play this year? I'm not saying this in hindsight, I've been saying this since before. Even in New Zealand, the coach isn't travelling)," Cricbuzz quoted Jadeja as saying.
“Ghar ka ek hi buzurg hona chahiye, saat buzurg honge toh bhi dikkat hai. (There should only be one leader in the team. If there are 7, it would be difficult)." the former India player said further.
In 2022, the BCCI experimented with a number of captains across different bilateral T20I series. Also, Rishabh Pant had led the side in a five-match T20I series against South Africa in June, Hardik Pandya captained India against Ireland. Apart from this, captains were changed for ODIs too.
