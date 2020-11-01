'Definitely not,' says Dhoni when asked whether it's his final game for CSK

New Delhi: Twitter went on a tizzy on Sunday after Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he will be back in the IPL next year. The World Cup-winning captain confirmed it himself at the toss of Chennai Super Kings' final game of the season in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Dhoni made the customary toss tradition a memorable one for his countess fans by confirming that he will be back in the yellow jersey next season.

"Definitely not," said Dhoni when asked by former New Zealand pacer Danny Morrison if the game against Kings XI Punjab was his last for CSK.

"Could this be your last game ever in yellow?" asked Morrison.

As expected, his terse response sent social media into a frenzy. "Definitely Not" started trending on Twitter in India within 5 minutes of Dhoni's response.

39-year-old Dhoni was expected to play the IPL for at least two seasons after announcing his international retirement on August 15 after the T20 World Cup, to he held in Australia in October-November, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhoni's final India appearance happened to be the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

CSK have had their worst season ever this year and are set to finish at the bottom of the table. It is the first time that the three-time champions have not made the play-offs, showing their remarkable consistency over the years.

Dhoni's captaincy was the subject of fierce criticism this IPL season for him sticking to the same set of players despite their middling outings and not giving the junior players much chance in the middle until CSK's chances of playing in play-offs turned virtually nil.

The IPL next year is scheduled to be held in the usual April-May window but the dates could change due to the evolving COVID-19 situation around the world.

With PTI inputs

