’𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙍𝙤𝙝𝙞𝙩 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙖 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜’: Hitman sets the tone as Team India take on Sri Lanka in ODIs

  • Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has delved on the success of T20 World Cup and the beginning of a new era under coach Gautam Gambhir with the ODI encounter against Sri Lanka in Colombo today.

Livemint
Updated2 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Colombo: India's Rohit Sharma attends a practice session on the eve of the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, in Colombo, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI08_01_2024_000344A)
Team India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in the first of a three-match ODI series at the R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo from 14:30 today. Notably, this will be the first time skipper Rohit and Virat Kohli will be seen in action for the Men in Blue after the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the start of the series today, Rohit delivered a special message to the Indian cricket fans, reminiscing about the successful T20 World Cup, but also saying that it was time to move on to a new era of cricket under the new coach.

In a video posted by BCCI on X (formerly Twitter), Rohit said, “Wow! What a month it was. Mazaa hi aa gaya, flooded with memories, etched in history, aisa moment jo zindagi bhar humaare saath rahega. So much so that it still feels that I can put my pads on anytime for the shortest format, (chuckles), nahi yaar chhodo bhai, I had my time, I enjoyed it, it's time to move on.”

 "Time aa gaya hai for us to get back on the field, ek naye daur ke saath, ek nayi shuruyaat, ek naye coach ke saath. A partnership that is going to hold Indian cricket as paramount. It's time to hit the reset button aur ab time aa gaya hai for us to get back on the field. Wahi energy, wahi jazbe ke saath, Team India utregi phir ek baar maidan par, kuch naye aur kuch jaane-pehchaane chehron ke saath. This is Team India and this is your captain Rohit Sharma speaking. Let's go!" the Indian captain added.

Both Rohit and Virat Kohli had retired from the shortest format of the game after the T20 World Cup and will only be seen in ODIs and Tests. Notably, a new Indian team led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav had whitewashed the hosts in the 3-match T20 series just prior to the ODI series.

 

 

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM IST
