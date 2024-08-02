Team India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in the first of a three-match ODI series at the R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo from 14:30 today. Notably, this will be the first time skipper Rohit and Virat Kohli will be seen in action for the Men in Blue after the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video posted by BCCI on X (formerly Twitter), Rohit said, “Wow! What a month it was. Mazaa hi aa gaya, flooded with memories, etched in history, aisa moment jo zindagi bhar humaare saath rahega. So much so that it still feels that I can put my pads on anytime for the shortest format, (chuckles), nahi yaar chhodo bhai, I had my time, I enjoyed it, it's time to move on."

"Time aa gaya hai for us to get back on the field, ek naye daur ke saath, ek nayi shuruyaat, ek naye coach ke saath. A partnership that is going to hold Indian cricket as paramount. It's time to hit the reset button aur ab time aa gaya hai for us to get back on the field. Wahi energy, wahi jazbe ke saath, Team India utregi phir ek baar maidan par, kuch naye aur kuch jaane-pehchaane chehron ke saath. This is Team India and this is your captain Rohit Sharma speaking. Let's go!" the Indian captain added.

Both Rohit and Virat Kohli had retired from the shortest format of the game after the T20 World Cup and will only be seen in ODIs and Tests. Notably, a new Indian team led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav had whitewashed the hosts in the 3-match T20 series just prior to the ODI series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}