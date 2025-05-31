'Hopefully this will be the year for RCB': AB de Villiers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have secured their place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final following a commanding eight-wicket victory against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1. This win marks RCB's fourth appearance in an IPL final and their first in nine years, with the last time being in 2016, a season when RCB also finished in the top two during the league stage.

Advertisement

Speaking about RCB's progress, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers expressed his happiness, "I am very happy that RCB is in the final."

The RCB side, led by Rajat Patidar, put on a clinical performance to outclass the table-toppers Punjab Kings, who had finished first in the league stage. The Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings will be highly anticipated. Mumbai Indians clinched their spot in Qualifier 2 after beating Gujarat Titans (GT) by 20 runs.

De Villiers shared his thoughts on the upcoming match and final, "Mumbai Indians won last night and it is going to be a very good qualifier 2."

A brilliant half-century by Sai Sudharsan and his partnership with Washington Sundar went in vain as a fine death bowling effort from Mumbai Indians helped the Blue and Gold franchise eliminate the 2022 champions from the competition at Mullanpur on Friday.

Advertisement

The story of Mumbai's 20-run triumph against the Titans began with a relentless 81-run onslaught from Rohit and finishing touches from Hardik that lifted Mumbai to 228/6. Gujarat responded boldly with Sai Sudharsan carrying the Titans on his back with his 80(49) blitzkrieg, but eventually gave in to the pressure, allowing Mumbai to seal a date with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 on Sunday.