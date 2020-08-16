'Proud of your accomplishments', says wife Sakshi after Dhoni retires

New Delhi: After MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, his wife, Sakshi, penned a heartfelt message for the World Cup-winning captain and said she is proud of the cricketer's accomplishments.

On Saturday, the wicket-keeper batsman, Dhoni, announced his retirement from international cricket. Sakshi also said that Dhoni must have held his tears while saying goodbye to his passion.

Sakshi took to Instagram and wrote, "You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead! #thankyoumsd #proud."

Dhoni had shared a video on Instagram and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background. The video captured his incredible journey while playing for India, including the moment he was run out in the last match against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal.

Dhoni had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004. Dhoni played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Tests, giving a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. Then in 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format.

