“Farak ye padega ki England ek comprehensive position me hai. England ka confidence sky-rocketing hoga. England ko pata hai ki yahan par Pakistan bowlers India bowling ki tarah nahi hai. Yahan kuch na kuch karke jeetna apdega. Itni aasani se walkover nahi milega. (The difference is that England are in a comprehensive position, their confidence will be sky-rocketing. England know Pakistan bowlers are not like India. They will have to work hard to win, they won't get a walkover)," Akhtar had said on his official YouTube channel.