’ We had an incredible season last year, and we want to replicate that success’: Nitish Reddy believes SRH will repeat last IPL seasons success

New Delhi [India] April 3 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has expressed his confidence in his team's ability to repeat last season's success. SRH lost the 2024 Indian Premier League finals against Kolkata Knight Riders.

While speaking on Jio Hotstar, he highlighted the team's free-flowing approach, focusing on maximizing runs in the powerplay and maintaining momentum throughout the innings. He emphasized the importance of every player contributing to their overall success.

"I would rate my team very highly. We had an incredible season last year, and we want to replicate that success. Our strategy is simple--playing with a free mind, maximizing runs in the powerplay, and carrying that momentum into the later overs. Whether it's the top or middle order, everyone has a role to play. We're hopeful for another great season." Nitish Kumar Reddy said on JioHotstar.

He reflected that he now understands bowlers better, studying their game as they study his. He has adapted his approach to different situations but maintains his core strategy. He found Kagiso Rabada particularly challenging, especially during their match against Punjab, where Rabada's aggressive bowling proved difficult to face.

"I guess I have started understanding the bowlers better now. Just as they study my game, I analyze theirs, too. My approach will remain the same, but I will adapt to situations as required. Last year, I didn't play the first four matches, but when I did, I found Kagiso Rabada particularly challenging. When we played against Punjab, he was very expressive on that wicket, and facing him there was a tough challenge for me," he added.

Nitish gained fame after excelling for the dynamic Sunrisers in the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he genuinely hit the limelight before a packed audience at the legendary Melbourne cricket ground (MCG) with a powerful century against India during the Boxing Day Test at the conclusion of last year.

