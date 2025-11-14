10 Players likely to be released as IPL 2026 retention deadline approaches: Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and more

The IPL 2026 retention deadline is on November 15. Multiple franchises are likely to release players from their team, making room ahead of the IPL mini-auction on December 16.

Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran Reports suggest that Sanju Samson will be traded from the Rajasthan Royals to the Chennai Super Kings before the IPL 2026 mini-auction. The proposed deal includes a player swap in which Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran would move to RR while Samson would join CSK.

Cricbuzz reported a delay because RR had filled its overseas quota and had to release a player for Curran. Reportedly, Samson earlier asked RR to release him. CSK want him as a long-term replacement for MS Dhoni.

Both teams have reportedly agreed in principle, and the players have given consent. But, the move still needs final approval from the BCCI.

Arjun Tendulkar Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have reportedly finalised a trade involving Arjun Tendulkar, who has been with MI since IPL 2023. The left-arm fast bowler, bought for ₹30 lakh last year, has been traded so he can get more playing opportunities at LSG, according to ESPNcricinfo.

MI first signed him in the 2021 auction for ₹20 lakh, and he made his IPL debut in 2023. Arjun has played 5 IPL matches, taking 3 wickets with an economy of 9.36.

Shardul Thakur and Sherfane Rutherford Mumbai will add all-rounder Shardul Thakur and West Indies player Sherfane Rutherford during the trading window. MI brought in Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) through an all-cash deal worth ₹2 crore, ESPNcricinfo reported. The Ambani franchise acquired Rutherford from Gujarat Titans (GT) for ₹2.6 crore, the same price GT paid at the last auction, according to the publication.

This is the third IPL trade of Thakur’s career. He was picked by LSG in 2025 as a replacement for Mohsin Khan. He took 13 wickets in 10 matches with an economy rate of 11.02.

Venkatesh Iyer, Anrich Nortje and Quinton de Kock Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are expected to release Venkatesh Iyer, Anrich Nortje and Quinton de Kock, according to several cricket reports. An official confirmation is yet to come from Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s franchise.

Venkatesh Iyer, bought for ₹23.75, may be released because his IPL 2025 performance did not match his high price. KKR, known for keeping its players for a longer term, may try to buy him back at a lower price.

Anrich Nortje played only two games due to injury, so releasing him frees an overseas slot. Quinton de Kock may be dropped after an inconsistent 2025 season. He scored 152 runs in 8 matches.

Mohammed Shami Reports suggest Mohammed Shami is set to be traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad to LSG in an all-cash deal worth ₹10 crore. Shami had a below-par IPL 2025 season for SRH. He took 6 wickets in 9 matches after returning from a heel injury.

LSG, struggling with injuries to fast bowlers like Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan, are looking for an experienced pacer to strengthen their attack. LSG’s offer reportedly matched his price from the 2025 mega-auction.

IPL 2026 auction date, venue and time The IPL 2026 mini-auction is scheduled to take place on December 16 in the United Arab Emirates. The auction will start at 3 PM (India time).

