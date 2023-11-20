India will have to wait for four more years for another ODI World Cup . Many members of the present team are likely not to be part of India’s squad in 2027. As India still recovers from the heartbreak, let’s have a look at the reasons why the Men in Blue fell short of their Australian counterparts.

Mismatched tactics

The pitch in Ahmedabad, slower and drier than expected, played a crucial role. India's strategy didn't adapt well, especially in the second innings when the pitch conditions changed, failing to leverage the slower nature in their favour.

Australia's tactical mastery

The Australian team's planning and execution were spot on. They maintained composure even after India's initial surge, with captain Pat Cummins making strategic bowling changes that kept the Indian batters in check.

India's boundary drought

After a promising start, India struggled to find boundaries. The sharp decline in boundary scoring after the first 10 overs significantly hampered the run rate, making the target of 241 runs seem inadequate.

Failure to forge big partnerships

India's inability to build substantial partnerships was evident. Apart from a single half-century stand between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, there were no significant collaborations, limiting India's total.

Middle-order collapse

India's middle order, usually highly reliable, faltered at a critical juncture. Key players like Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav couldn't contribute significantly, and KL Rahul's slow-paced innings added to the woes.

Pitch conditions favouring Australia

The final's slow wicket, which drew criticism from experts, seemed to work against India. Australia's decision to bowl first capitalised on the pitch's evolving nature, which became more batting-friendly as the game progressed.

Australia's aggressive batting

The Australian team's strategy of aggressive batting from the outset paid off. Their top order, particularly Travis Head, maintained a robust approach, converting a challenging chase into an easier task.

The dew factor

Dew played a significant role, hindering the effectiveness of Indian spinners. The lack of turn due to the wet ball allowed Australian batters, particularly Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, to build a substantial partnership.

Strategic missteps in captaincy

Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the final faced scrutiny, especially in not positioning slips for spinners during crucial phases. This oversight missed opportunities to break vital Australian partnerships.

Subpar shot selection and fielding

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell to poor shot selection after getting good starts. India's fielding and extra runs contrasted sharply with Australia's exceptional fielding, adding pressure on the Indian team.

