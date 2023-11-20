10 reasons why India lost World Cup 2023 final against Australia: Mismatched tactics, middle-order collapse and more
India fell short in the ODI World Cup final against Australia due to several reasons including the slower and drier pitch conditions in Ahmedabad, the Australian team's planning and execution and the faltering middle order. Let's have a look.
India will have to wait for four more years for another ODI World Cup. Many members of the present team are likely not to be part of India’s squad in 2027. As India still recovers from the heartbreak, let’s have a look at the reasons why the Men in Blue fell short of their Australian counterparts.