11000 & counting! Smriti Mandhana etches name into history books during IND vs SL Asian Games 2026 gold medal match

Smriti Mandhana added another feather to her cap after the Indian vice-captain became the first woman to reach 11000 international runs in women's cricket. The Indian opener reached the feat during the gold medal match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

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Coming into the game with 13 runs shy of 11000 international runs, Mandhana got off to a flier and needed just three overs to reach tp the feat. She started with two fours in the first over off Sugandika Kumari before dispatching the same bowler two overs later for a couple of sixes to reach the milestone in her first 10 deliveries on the day.

Mandhana has been in prolific form recently. The left-hander scored a hundred and a fifty-plus score during the women's Asia Cup final recently and carried on the form at the Asian Games 2026 as well. In fact, Mandhana's 59 in the Asia Cup final also came against Sri Lanka.

On Tuesday, the pair of Mandhana and Shafali Verma once again game India a strong start, putting 99 runs for the opening wicket. While Shafali missed on a well-deserved half-century by two runs, Mandhana carried on her form to reach her 37th T20I fifty in just 31 balls.

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She also put on 42 runs for the second wicket with Harmanpreet Kaur to set the platform for a big score. However, in the end, Mandhana wa dismissed in the 17th over for 79 off Sugandika. The Indian left-hander went for a slog sweep over deep square leg but was caught by Kavisha Dilhari. She played 45 deliveries and hit five fours and seven sixes.

More to follow….

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in