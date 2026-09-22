11000 & counting! Smriti Mandhana etches name into history books during IND vs SL Asian Games 2026 gold medal match

Smriti Mandhana added another feather to her cap after the Indian vice-captain became the first woman to reach 11000 international runs in women's cricket. The Indian opener reached the feat during the gold medal match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.
Coming into the game with 13 runs shy of 11000 international runs, Mandhana got off to a flier and needed just three overs to reach tp the feat. She started with two fours in the first over off Sugandika Kumari before dispatching the same bowler two overs later for a couple of sixes to reach the milestone in her first 10 deliveries on the day.
Mandhana has been in prolific form recently. The left-hander scored a hundred and a fifty-plus score during the women's Asia Cup final recently and carried on the form at the Asian Games 2026 as well. In fact, Mandhana's 59 in the Asia Cup final also came against Sri Lanka.
On Tuesday, the pair of Mandhana and Shafali Verma once again game India a strong start, putting 99 runs for the opening wicket. While Shafali missed on a well-deserved half-century by two runs, Mandhana carried on her form to reach her 37th T20I fifty in just 31 balls.
She also put on 42 runs for the second wicket with Harmanpreet Kaur to set the platform for a big score. However, in the end, Mandhana wa dismissed in the 17th over for 79 off Sugandika. The Indian left-hander went for a slog sweep over deep square leg but was caught by Kavisha Dilhari. She played 45 deliveries and hit five fours and seven sixes.
More to follow….