'1-2 matches are fine..': KKR skipper Nitish Rana wants bowling unit to now deliver after IPL defeats1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 03:02 PM IST
- Despite scoring a high chasing target of 186 runs for the Mumbai Indians, where Venkatesh Iyer (104) hit a century, KKR ultimately lost the match by 5 wickets with 14 balls remaining.
Kolkata Knight Riders were defeated by Mumbai Indians on 16 April in the Tata IPL 2023 at Wankhede Stadium. This was the third defeat for KKR in the current IPL season, which pushed them one spot down in the points table.
