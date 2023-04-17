Kolkata Knight Riders were defeated by Mumbai Indians on 16 April in the Tata IPL 2023 at Wankhede Stadium. This was the third defeat for KKR in the current IPL season, which pushed them one spot down in the points table.

Despite scoring a high chasing target of 186 runs for the Mumbai Indians, where Venkatesh Iyer (104) hit a century, KKR ultimately lost the match by 5 wickets with 14 balls remaining.

It was not that the bowling attack of KKR was below average, however, MI's stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav (43) retuned back to his form and perhaps this made all the difference. Adding on, Ishan Kishan (58) played a sensational knock too.

But KKR's skipper Nitish Rana appeared disappointed with his team's bowling attack. Apart from youngster Suyash Sharma (2/27 in four overs), no other bowlers bowled according to the situation's demand.

Speaking in the post-match chat with Ravi Shastri, Rana said, “Definitely, I would like my bowling unit to deliver. One or two matches are fine... but it's happening for five matches in a row now. Every bowler can have one or two bad days, but when it happens back-to-back, it's a cause of worry. We need to have a talk about it when we sit back, and come back stronger."

Till now, KKR has played five matches and lost 3. It stands in the fifth position of the points table. KKR will play with Delhi Capitals in Delhi on 20 April.

