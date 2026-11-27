Jasprit Bumrah has been a revelation for Indian cricket ever since he emerged in the top-flight. Having made his IPL debut in 2013 and India debut three years later, Bumrah has established himself as the country's premier fast bowler. With 516 wickets in 245 appearances for India, Bumrah is one of India's most decorated pacers.

He currently sits at eighth spot amongst top wicket-takers in India. With 239 Test scalps in just 54 matches at an average of 20.09 and 16 five-wicket hauls across different conditions, Bumrah has been the biggest asset in India's success as a Test unit since last few years.

Recently, Bumrah moved up three places to joint second in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for bowlers following his impressive performance against New Zealand in the first Test. The Indian pacer picked up five wickets in the drawn first Test against New Zealand.

England pacer Ollie Robinson share the second spot with Bumrah while Australia's Mitchell Starc continues to lead the pack.

How did India got Bumrah? Bumrah was spotted by former India head coach and then Mumbai Indians head coach John Wright. The New Zealander first noticed Bumrah in 2013 during a domestic T20 clash between Gujarat and and Mumbai at Motera Stadium (now Narendra Modi Stadium) in Ahmedabad. The New Zealander had originally gone to the ground for another player, but got Bumrah.

Speaking to Sony Sports during the India vs New Zealand Test series, Wright recalled the day when he first saw Bumrah, who bowled 12 yorkers in his two overs. “But, you know, people I watched it like I watched him just bowl two overs of yorkers and that interested me,” Wright said.

Although Bumrah consistently bowled yorkers, but it was that one delivery from the right-arm pacer that hit the bowler's foot-marks at the far end, which went for four byes. Those 12 deliveries made Wright impressed.

"I’d just come up and I was at the West Zone and I love watching First-Class Cricket in India. And that’s I love that if you’re not playing for India, you have to play for your state. I think that’s just so important because that’s where you see," said Wright with Sunil Gavaskar by his side.

“So I saw this kid bowl 12 yorkers. I have never seen. It was right at the and Mumbai we’re going to beat Gujarat easily and this kid came in and bowled these two and initially bowled and one hit the foot marks of the bowlers. Foot marks at the other end went four byes and I went quite quickly and I thought, gosh, it looks quite fast,” he added.

The conversation with Parthiv Patel Wright recalled his conversation with former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel, who happened to be Gujarat captain in the 2012-13 domestic cricket season. Parthiv later went to play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). "So I went to Parthiv. He was the captain and if he said, oh, no, he’s not good, I probably wouldn’t have made the phone call to Mumbai because Parthiv said, oh, no, that’s boom.

"I said, is he any good. He said, he’s good, John. and he’s got pace and he had pace. And I rang Rahul Sanghvi and it was the day before the you know, we didn’t have auctions in those days. And I was quite surprised that all of a sudden he was part of us in Mumbai," said Wright.

Sachin Tendulkar's first impression on Bumrah Bumrah went to make his IPL debut in 2013 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He picked up 3/32 on his IPL debut, with Virat Kohli being his maiden IPL wicket. Before his IPL debut, Bumrah travelled to Bengaluru with Mumbai Indians for a pre-season.

Also Read | Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah from top of latest ICC Test Rankings