Jasprit Bumrah has been a revelation for Indian cricket ever since he emerged in the top-flight. Having made his IPL debut in 2013 and India debut three years later, Bumrah has established himself as the country's premier fast bowler. With 516 wickets in 245 appearances for India, Bumrah is one of India's most decorated pacers.

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He currently sits at eighth spot amongst top wicket-takers in India. With 239 Test scalps in just 54 matches at an average of 20.09 and 16 five-wicket hauls across different conditions, Bumrah has been the biggest asset in India's success as a Test unit since last few years.

Recently, Bumrah moved up three places to joint second in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for bowlers following his impressive performance against New Zealand in the first Test. The Indian pacer picked up five wickets in the drawn first Test against New Zealand.

England pacer Ollie Robinson share the second spot with Bumrah while Australia's Mitchell Starc continues to lead the pack.

How did India got Bumrah? Bumrah was spotted by former India head coach and then Mumbai Indians head coach John Wright. The New Zealander first noticed Bumrah in 2013 during a domestic T20 clash between Gujarat and and Mumbai at Motera Stadium (now Narendra Modi Stadium) in Ahmedabad. The New Zealander had originally gone to the ground for another player, but got Bumrah.

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Speaking to Sony Sports during the India vs New Zealand Test series, Wright recalled the day when he first saw Bumrah, who bowled 12 yorkers in his two overs. “But, you know, people I watched it like I watched him just bowl two overs of yorkers and that interested me,” Wright said.

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Although Bumrah consistently bowled yorkers, but it was that one delivery from the right-arm pacer that hit the bowler's foot-marks at the far end, which went for four byes. Those 12 deliveries made Wright impressed.

"I’d just come up and I was at the West Zone and I love watching First-Class Cricket in India. And that’s I love that if you’re not playing for India, you have to play for your state. I think that’s just so important because that’s where you see," said Wright with Sunil Gavaskar by his side.

“So I saw this kid bowl 12 yorkers. I have never seen. It was right at the and Mumbai we’re going to beat Gujarat easily and this kid came in and bowled these two and initially bowled and one hit the foot marks of the bowlers. Foot marks at the other end went four byes and I went quite quickly and I thought, gosh, it looks quite fast,” he added.

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The conversation with Parthiv Patel Wright recalled his conversation with former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel, who happened to be Gujarat captain in the 2012-13 domestic cricket season. Parthiv later went to play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). "So I went to Parthiv. He was the captain and if he said, oh, no, he’s not good, I probably wouldn’t have made the phone call to Mumbai because Parthiv said, oh, no, that’s boom.

"I said, is he any good. He said, he’s good, John. and he’s got pace and he had pace. And I rang Rahul Sanghvi and it was the day before the you know, we didn’t have auctions in those days. And I was quite surprised that all of a sudden he was part of us in Mumbai," said Wright.

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Sachin Tendulkar's first impression on Bumrah Bumrah went to make his IPL debut in 2013 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He picked up 3/32 on his IPL debut, with Virat Kohli being his maiden IPL wicket. Before his IPL debut, Bumrah travelled to Bengaluru with Mumbai Indians for a pre-season.

Also Read | Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah from top of latest ICC Test Rankings

At nets, Wright put Bumrah straight in front of Sachin Tendulkar. After the training session Tendulkar asked Wright about Bumrah and expressed his observations. "And then we went to the nets at Bangalore because we all traveled together and I put them in with Sachin, the first person, etc. was batting and he came for me after his net and he said, John, he said, who’s that? I said well that’s Bumrah, Boom! He said, oh, he said he’s he’s very hard to pick up. And that was I, I thought that was great,” said Wright.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in