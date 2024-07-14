13 runs off 1 ball: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes new record in IND VS ZIM 5th T20I — WATCH

IND VS Zim 5th T20Is: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was gifted a freebie off the very first delivery when the Zimbabwean skipper Sikandar Raza bowled a waist-high full toss. But Jaiswal didn’t spare Raza in the free hit either.

Livemint
Updated14 Jul 2024, 06:40 PM IST
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 5th T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal started the final T20I of the Zimbabwe tour with a flourish.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 5th T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal started the final T20I of the Zimbabwe tour with a flourish.(AP/PTI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first batter to smash two sixes or 12 runs on the first ball of T20I innings during India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I match on Sunday. Jaiswal "started the final T20I of the Zimbabwe tour with a flourish💥," Sony Sports Network posted while sharing a video of Jaiswal's shot.

After being put to bat by Zimbabwe, India started off with a bang, courtesy of two big sixes from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on a no ball and first legal delivery of the first over by Sikandar Raza, the Zimbabwe skipper.

On July 14, Jaiswal was gifted a freebie off the very first delivery when the Zimbabwean skipper Sikandar Raza bowled a waist-high full toss, which was gleefully sent across the boundary ropes, cricket.com reported.

Jaiswal didn’t spare Raza in the free hit either. He smashed another six, taking India’s tally to 13 runs off just one legal delivery, scripting history. However, Raza had the last laugh as he clean bowled Jaiswal for 12 in five balls. India was 13/1 in 0.4 overs.

It was the first instance of any batter from the top 10 teams scoring as many runs off the first ball, the report added. As per the report, previosly, the highest number of runs any side had scored off the opening ball (Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 2022 Asia Cup) was 10.

On July 13, Zimbabwe had scored 152/7 in 20 overs. India got to 156/0 in 15.2 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 93 off 53 balls while skipper Gill scored 58 off 38 balls. Jaiswal was awarded the Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, a fine half-century by Sanju Samson and a quickfire cameo by Shivam Dube powered India to a modest 167/6 in their 20 overs in the fifth and final T20I of the series against Zimbabwe at Harare on Sunday.

It is the 5th time in this tournament that India will face Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club, situated in the Zimbabwe capital. Established in 1900, it is one of the oldest cricket stadiums in the world.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.
First Published:14 Jul 2024, 06:40 PM IST
