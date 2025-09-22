‘13-0, 10-1 not a rivalry anymore’: Suryakumar Yadav downplays on-field competition with Pakistan after Super 4 match

After India secured a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on Sunday, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav downplayed the on-field rivalry between the two sides.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as SKY, highlighted India’s dominance in the head-to-head encounters and remarked that the contest can no longer be called a rivalry. So far, India have maintained its dominance over Salman Ali Agha and Co, winning on both occasions at the Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan, on the other hand, struggled to match India's intensity with either bat or ball, ending up on the losing side in both one-sided encounters. With Sunday's win, the Asia Cup head-to-head record now stands 12-3 for India and Pakistan.

During a post-match press conference, SKY said, “Standards and rivalry are the same. According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches and if [head-to-head] it is 7-7 or 8-7, then that is called a rivalry. But 13-0, 10-1….I don't know what the stats are. But this is not a rivalry anymore. But yeah, I feel we played better cricket than them.”

Advertisement

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Earlier, after winning the toss, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl first. Pakistan, which batted first, scored 171/5 wickets in 20 overs.

For Pakistan, Sahibzada Farhan made a century (58), while Saim Ayub (21), Mohammad Nawaz (21), Faheem Ashraf (20), and Salman Agha (17) fired some quick runs.

Advertisement

For India, Shivam Dube took two wickets, while Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy picked one wicket each.