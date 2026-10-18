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16000 & counting! Babar Azam enters elite club headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq during Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI; Details

Babar Azam became the fifth Pakistan cricketer to reach 16000 international runs. The former all-format Pakistan captain reached the feat during the first ODI of the tri-series against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. 

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Oct 2026, 04:15 PM IST
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Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during first ODI against Sri Lanka in the tri-series in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during first ODI against Sri Lanka in the tri-series in Rawalpindi.(AP Photo)
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Babar Azam added another feather on his hat after the Pakistan Test captain entered the elite 16000-club during the first ODI of the tri-series against Sri Lanka o Sunday in Rawalpindi. Entering the game on 15993 runs, Babar needed seven more runs to complete 16000 runs in international cricket - fifth Pakistan to achieve the feat.

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Having made his international debut in 2015 for Pakistan, Babar walked out to bat in the fourth over of the day after Saim Ayub was dismissed by Dilshan Madushanka. The former all-format skipper needed only six deliveries to reach the milestone, with a three off Asitha Fernando.

Also Read | Babar Azam turns to domestic cricket after 7 years amid prolonged Test form struggles

Before Babar, four Pakistan batters have scored 16000 international runs - Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and Javed Miandad. The match against Sri Lanka is also Babar's 355th in international cricket. However, Babar missed on a well-deserved half-century, as he fell for 45 off Eshan Malinga off Pavan Rathnayake

Currently, Babar has 6633 runs from 144 ODIs, 4771 runs in 66 Tests and 4596 runs in 145 T20Is. In the process, Babar is Pakistan's ninth-highest run-scorer in ODIs. The world record remains with legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 34357 runs for India between 1989 and 2013.

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Tendulkar is followed by India's Virat Kohli (28527). A total of 14 players in the world have been able to cross 20000 international runs, but there is only one from Pakistan - Inzamam.

Also Read | Babar Azam called a ‘dummy captain’ after Pakistan make 7 changes in Test squad

Most runs for Pakistan in international cricket

PlayersPlaying DaysMatchesRuns10050
Inzamam-ul-Haq1991-20074952054135129
Younis Khan2000-2017408177904183
Mohammad Yousuf1998-2010374171343995
Javed Miandad1975-1996357162133193
Babar Azam2015-Present3551604432111
Saleem Malik1982-1999386129382076
Saeed Anwar1989-2003302128763168
Mohammad Hafeez2003-2021392127802164
Shoaib Malik1999-2021445118551261
Shahid Afridi1996-2016518111481151

Earlier Sri Lanka captain won the toss and opted to field first on a hot day. The home team gave Saad Baig his ODI debut cap and will bat at no.4. England are the third team in the tri-series. The tri-series will serve as a perfect preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

All three nations have directly qualified for next year's World Cup to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The series will be played on double-league format with Rawalpindi hosting the first three games. Lahore hosts four games, including the final on October 31.

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Sachindu Colombage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saad Baig(w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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