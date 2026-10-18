16000 & counting! Babar Azam enters elite club headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq during Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI; Details

Babar Azam added another feather on his hat after the Pakistan Test captain entered the elite 16000-club during the first ODI of the tri-series against Sri Lanka o Sunday in Rawalpindi. Entering the game on 15993 runs, Babar needed seven more runs to complete 16000 runs in international cricket - fifth Pakistan to achieve the feat.

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Having made his international debut in 2015 for Pakistan, Babar walked out to bat in the fourth over of the day after Saim Ayub was dismissed by Dilshan Madushanka. The former all-format skipper needed only six deliveries to reach the milestone, with a three off Asitha Fernando.

Also Read | Babar Azam turns to domestic cricket after 7 years amid prolonged Test form struggles

Before Babar, four Pakistan batters have scored 16000 international runs - Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and Javed Miandad. The match against Sri Lanka is also Babar's 355th in international cricket. However, Babar missed on a well-deserved half-century, as he fell for 45 off Eshan Malinga off Pavan Rathnayake

Currently, Babar has 6633 runs from 144 ODIs, 4771 runs in 66 Tests and 4596 runs in 145 T20Is. In the process, Babar is Pakistan's ninth-highest run-scorer in ODIs. The world record remains with legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 34357 runs for India between 1989 and 2013.

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Tendulkar is followed by India's Virat Kohli (28527). A total of 14 players in the world have been able to cross 20000 international runs, but there is only one from Pakistan - Inzamam.

Most runs for Pakistan in international cricket

Players Playing Days Matches Runs 100 50 Inzamam-ul-Haq 1991-2007 495 20541 35 129 Younis Khan 2000-2017 408 17790 41 83 Mohammad Yousuf 1998-2010 374 17134 39 95 Javed Miandad 1975-1996 357 16213 31 93 Babar Azam 2015-Present 355 16044 32 111 Saleem Malik 1982-1999 386 12938 20 76 Saeed Anwar 1989-2003 302 12876 31 68 Mohammad Hafeez 2003-2021 392 12780 21 64 Shoaib Malik 1999-2021 445 11855 12 61 Shahid Afridi 1996-2016 518 11148 11 51

Earlier Sri Lanka captain won the toss and opted to field first on a hot day. The home team gave Saad Baig his ODI debut cap and will bat at no.4. England are the third team in the tri-series. The tri-series will serve as a perfect preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

All three nations have directly qualified for next year's World Cup to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The series will be played on double-league format with Rawalpindi hosting the first three games. Lahore hosts four games, including the final on October 31.

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI playing XIs Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Sachindu Colombage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saad Baig(w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in