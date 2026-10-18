16000 & counting! Babar Azam enters elite club headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq during Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI; Details

Babar Azam added another feather on his hat after the Pakistan Test captain entered the elite 16000-club during the first ODI of the tri-series against Sri Lanka o Sunday in Rawalpindi. Entering the game on 15993 runs, Babar needed seven more runs to complete 16000 runs in international cricket - fifth Pakistan to achieve the feat.
Having made his international debut in 2015 for Pakistan, Babar walked out to bat in the fourth over of the day after Saim Ayub was dismissed by Dilshan Madushanka. The former all-format skipper needed only six deliveries to reach the milestone, with a three off Asitha Fernando.
Before Babar, four Pakistan batters have scored 16000 international runs - Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and Javed Miandad. The match against Sri Lanka is also Babar's 355th in international cricket. However, Babar missed on a well-deserved half-century, as he fell for 45 off Eshan Malinga off Pavan Rathnayake
Currently, Babar has 6633 runs from 144 ODIs, 4771 runs in 66 Tests and 4596 runs in 145 T20Is. In the process, Babar is Pakistan's ninth-highest run-scorer in ODIs. The world record remains with legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 34357 runs for India between 1989 and 2013.
Tendulkar is followed by India's Virat Kohli (28527). A total of 14 players in the world have been able to cross 20000 international runs, but there is only one from Pakistan - Inzamam.
|Players
|Playing Days
|Matches
|Runs
|100
|50
|Inzamam-ul-Haq
|1991-2007
|495
|20541
|35
|129
|Younis Khan
|2000-2017
|408
|17790
|41
|83
|Mohammad Yousuf
|1998-2010
|374
|17134
|39
|95
|Javed Miandad
|1975-1996
|357
|16213
|31
|93
|Babar Azam
|2015-Present
|355
|16044
|32
|111
|Saleem Malik
|1982-1999
|386
|12938
|20
|76
|Saeed Anwar
|1989-2003
|302
|12876
|31
|68
|Mohammad Hafeez
|2003-2021
|392
|12780
|21
|64
|Shoaib Malik
|1999-2021
|445
|11855
|12
|61
|Shahid Afridi
|1996-2016
|518
|11148
|11
|51
Earlier Sri Lanka captain won the toss and opted to field first on a hot day. The home team gave Saad Baig his ODI debut cap and will bat at no.4. England are the third team in the tri-series. The tri-series will serve as a perfect preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
All three nations have directly qualified for next year's World Cup to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The series will be played on double-league format with Rawalpindi hosting the first three games. Lahore hosts four games, including the final on October 31.
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Sachindu Colombage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saad Baig(w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf