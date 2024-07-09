17 years to…: Michael Vaughan says Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja ‘should have won more white ball tropies’
T20 World Cup: Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticized Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja for not winning more white-ball trophies despite being Indian cricket legends. The trio retired after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, India's only ICC trophy in the past decade.
