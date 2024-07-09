T20 World Cup: Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticized Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja for not winning more white-ball trophies despite being Indian cricket legends. The trio retired after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, India's only ICC trophy in the past decade.

T20 World Cup: Taking a dig at Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja, Former England captain Michael Vaughan said the trio should have helped India win more white-ball trophies. Despite being considered legends of India cricket, they have only won one ICC trophy (the 2024 T20 World Cup) in the past decade, and that came in their final T20I match.

Last month Kohli, Sharma, and Jadeja announced their retirement after winning their second T20 World Cup title and decided to hand over the reins to the younger generation

"They'll all agree that it is a perfect way to go, but they should have won more white ball trophies amongst them, Vaughan said on theClub Prairie Fire podcast.

Further taking a dig at Rohit Sharma, he added, to think that he (Rohit) has taken another seventeen years to get another one in his hand, I think he will be the first one to admit that they should have won one or two more

However, noting that it was the right time for the three cricketing giants to retire, "What a way to go out with a win in Barbados and a trophy in your hand. Now they can sit back and play Test cricket, a bit of one-day cricket and in the IPL like MS Dhoni, play on forever. In Indian cricket, they will be replaced as there's plenty of talent in that team"

India wins ICC T20 World Cup India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought by defeating South Africa by seven runs in the T20WC Final on June 29.

Virat was the player of the match in the final for his valuable knock of 76. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

On Thursday morning, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital, Delhi, to a rousing welcome from fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

Following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the players had an open bus victory parade in Mumbai, from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The champion team was also felicitated with the prize money of ₹125 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers.

Players also talked about their win, and the performances of key players in the T20 World Cup inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

