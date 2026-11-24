Delhi captain Priyansh Arya etched his name in the annals of Indian T20 cricket as the left-handed opener surpassed KL Rahul for the highest individual score by an Indian in the shortest format of the game during their Elite Group B clash against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) on Tuesday. Arya went on a rampage, slamming 181 in just 68 balls, which included seven fours and 19 sixes at a staggering strike rate of 266.

The highest T20 score by an Indian was previously held by KL Rahul, who scored 152 not out off 67 deliveries for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Arya's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Punjab Kings (PBKS), in the 2026 season. It is also the first-ever 150-plus score by an Indian in IPL history.

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Riding on Arya's innings, Delhi put on a mammoth 275/5 in 20 overs against Tamil Nadu. Anuj Rawat, 29 not out off 22 balls (a four and two sixes), was the second-highest scorer for Delhi. It was the third-highest team total in SMAT history, after Baroda's (349/5 against Sikkim in 2024) and Punjab's (310/5 against Hyderabad in 2025).

Arya, who would be in action for Punjab Kings in the IPL next season, is at the top of the SMAT run charts this season with 362 runs in six innings at an average of 60.33 and a strike rate of 204.51, with a century and three fifties. He also hit seven fours during his knock.

Who is Priyansh Arya? Having made his T20 debut for Delhi in 2021, Arya rose to prominence after a breakout Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024 season, finishing as the highest run-scorer. His six sixes in a single over off left-arm spinner Manan Bharadwaj during a knock of 120 off 50 balls against North Delhi Strikers earned him a ₹3.80 crore contract with PBKS in the IPL in 2025.

In IPL, Arya has so far played 30 matches for PBKS and scored 839 runs, with one century to his credit. For Delhi, he made his First-Class and List A debuts in 2025 and 2023, respectively.

Records galore for Priyansh Arya Arya now holds the record for the second-highest individual T20 score of all time, standing just behind South African dasher Lhuan Dre Pretorious, who had broken West Indies' titan Chris Gayle's 13-year-old record of 175 not out (scored for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India).

Lhuan's record for the 79-ball 188 for the Titans consisted of 15 fours and 13 sixes against Knights in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Pro20 Cup earlier this year in October. With 19 sixes, Arya also has the joint-highest sixes hit in a single T20 innings.

New Zealand's Finn Allen smacked 19 sixes and five fours in his knock of 151 off 51 balls for San Francisco Unicorns in his Major League Cricket (MLC) clash against Washington Freedom in June last year.