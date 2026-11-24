Delhi captain Priyansh Arya etched his name in the annals of Indian T20 cricket as the left-handed opener surpassed KL Rahul for the highest individual score by an Indian in the shortest format of the game during their Elite Group B clash against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) on Tuesday. Arya went on a rampage, slamming 181 in just 68 balls, which included seven fours and 19 sixes at a staggering strike rate of 266.

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The highest T20 score by an Indian was previously held by KL Rahul, who scored 152 not out off 67 deliveries for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Arya's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Punjab Kings (PBKS), in the 2026 season. It is also the first-ever 150-plus score by an Indian in IPL history.

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Riding on Arya's innings, Delhi put on a mammoth 275/5 in 20 overs against Tamil Nadu. Anuj Rawat, 29 not out off 22 balls (a four and two sixes), was the second-highest scorer for Delhi. It was the third-highest team total in SMAT history, after Baroda's (349/5 against Sikkim in 2024) and Punjab's (310/5 against Hyderabad in 2025).

Arya, who would be in action for Punjab Kings in the IPL next season, is at the top of the SMAT run charts this season with 362 runs in six innings at an average of 60.33 and a strike rate of 204.51, with a century and three fifties. He also hit seven fours during his knock.

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Who is Priyansh Arya? Having made his T20 debut for Delhi in 2021, Arya rose to prominence after a breakout Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024 season, finishing as the highest run-scorer. His six sixes in a single over off left-arm spinner Manan Bharadwaj during a knock of 120 off 50 balls against North Delhi Strikers earned him a ₹3.80 crore contract with PBKS in the IPL in 2025.

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In IPL, Arya has so far played 30 matches for PBKS and scored 839 runs, with one century to his credit. For Delhi, he made his First-Class and List A debuts in 2025 and 2023, respectively.

Records galore for Priyansh Arya Arya now holds the record for the second-highest individual T20 score of all time, standing just behind South African dasher Lhuan Dre Pretorious, who had broken West Indies' titan Chris Gayle's 13-year-old record of 175 not out (scored for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India).

Lhuan's record for the 79-ball 188 for the Titans consisted of 15 fours and 13 sixes against Knights in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Pro20 Cup earlier this year in October. With 19 sixes, Arya also has the joint-highest sixes hit in a single T20 innings.

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New Zealand's Finn Allen smacked 19 sixes and five fours in his knock of 151 off 51 balls for San Francisco Unicorns in his Major League Cricket (MLC) clash against Washington Freedom in June last year.

Arya's 181 was also the highest score in the history of the SMAT, overtaking Tilak Varma's 151 for Hyderabad against Meghalaya in November 2024.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in