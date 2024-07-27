’1kg mutton daily’: Mohammed Shami’s love for food has a direct connection to his bowling speed

  • After missing out IPL 2024 and T20 World Cup, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is preparing hard for his comeback to international cricket.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated27 Jul 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Mohammed Shami's friend speaks on the pacer's love for mutton
Mohammed Shami’s friend speaks on the pacer’s love for mutton

After missing out IPL 2024 and T20 World Cup, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is preparing hard for his comeback to international cricket. Recenlty, his friend spoke about Shami's spoke on the pacer's love for mutton. In a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Umesh Kumar claimed that Shami's bowling speed could drop by up to 15 km/h "if he doesn't consume 1kg of mutton daily."

 

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Check India’s day 1 schedule; from men’s hockey to shooting

“Shami can bear everything, but Shami cannot survive without mutton. He can tolerate it for one day, you will see him agitated on the second day, and will lose his mind on the third. If he (Shami) doesn't eat 1kg mutton daily, his bowling speed will reduce by upto 15 kmph,” he said on Mishra's show ‘Unplugged.’

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami was last seen in November 2023 when he played the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad, which India lost. 

 

Also Read | After Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill to replace Jasprit Bumrah as India vice captai

In the 2023 World Cup, Shami claimed 24 wickets in seven matches, averaging 10.70 with an economy rate of 5.26. He achieved one four-wicket haul and three five-wicket hauls, with his top performance being 7/57 against New Zealand in the semifinal. With 448 wickets in 188 international matches, including 11 five-wicket hauls, Shami is considered one of the finest pacers of the modern era

 

Also Read | IND vs SL, 1st T2OI: Where to watch, pitch report, live streaming and more

The pacer underwent a successful recovery from an Achilles tendon injury back in February, which caused him to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which India won.

Shami during the same show spoke on being missing from the field despite taking a good amount of wickets. The pacer took an veiled attack on Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri for dropping him in the 2019 World Cup. Notably, during the 2019 World Cup, Team India was led by Virat Kohli while Ravi Shastri was the coach. Expressing his thoughts, Shami told Mishra, “The one thing I keep wondering is every team needs players who can perform well. I took 13 wickets in three matches. What more do you expect from me?”

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 10:03 AM IST
HomeSportsCricket News’1kg mutton daily’: Mohammed Shami’s love for food has a direct connection to his bowling speed

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue