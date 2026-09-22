200 & counting! Shreyas Iyer's India complete double century in T20Is en route to thrilling two-run win over Japan

India became the first team in the world to register 200 wins in T20 internationals following their thrilling two-run win over Japan in the one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Defending 33 runs in five overs, the Indian spinners were able to restrict Japan to 30/3 in five overs in a rain-truncated tie that started three hours late.

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Opting to bat first, the Indian batters struggled against the turn and extra bounce here at the Sano International Cricket Stadium to post 32/4. Skipper Shreyas Iyer top scored with 16 off 12 balls with one four while Sanju Samson made 9 off 7 balls including a hit to the fence.

Charlie Hara-Hinze claimed 2-0-17-2, accounting for Abhishek Sharma (0) and Iyer. In reply, Japan managed just two boundaries as Axar Patel and Washington Sundar kept things tight to pull off a historic win in the first-ever meeting at a senior level between the two countries.

Washington Sundar took 2/13 for India. The result could have gone either way had India captain Shreyas Iyer not intervened after a controversial wide ball in the final over of the game. Alexander Shirai-Patmore played a reverse sweep off Axar and the delivery went down the leg side.

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Initially the umpire called it a wide, leaving the bowler and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson frustrated. Iyer then spoke with the square-leg umpire Chris Brown. The decision was reversed after the on-field umpires had a discussion, adding another layer of intrigue to the contest.

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India's milestone wins in T20Is

Milestone Matches Opponent Victory Margin Year Venue First win South Africa By 6 wickets 2006 Johannesburg 50th win Sri Lanka By 7 wickets 2017 Colombo 100th win West Indies By 8 runs 2022 Kolkata 150th win Australia By 24 runs 2024 Gros Islet 200th win Japan By 2 runs 2026 Sano

What did both captains say? Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming said the emotions are pretty high in the group. "Yeah, extremely proud, as I think I've been saying to a few other guys, that when it gets that close, it's actually a little bit tougher to take, and the emotions are running pretty high in our group," Kadowaki-Fleming said. "But the fact that we were able to run the best team in the world, in my opinion, to the last ball of a game is pretty special."

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For Indian Iyer, Japan deserve credit too. "It doesn't matter how good a team you are, because the oppositions are also competitive, and the attitude and approach the Japanese team showed today was impeccable, and kudos to them," India skipper Iyer said. "The approach was outstanding. So I'm sure that they are on the right track right now."

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in