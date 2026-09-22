200 & counting! Shreyas Iyer's India complete double century in T20Is en route to thrilling two-run win over Japan

India became the first team in the world to register 200 wins in T20 internationals following their thrilling two-run win over Japan in the one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Defending 33 runs in five overs, the Indian spinners were able to restrict Japan to 30/3 in five overs in a rain-truncated tie that started three hours late.
Opting to bat first, the Indian batters struggled against the turn and extra bounce here at the Sano International Cricket Stadium to post 32/4. Skipper Shreyas Iyer top scored with 16 off 12 balls with one four while Sanju Samson made 9 off 7 balls including a hit to the fence.
Charlie Hara-Hinze claimed 2-0-17-2, accounting for Abhishek Sharma (0) and Iyer. In reply, Japan managed just two boundaries as Axar Patel and Washington Sundar kept things tight to pull off a historic win in the first-ever meeting at a senior level between the two countries.
Washington Sundar took 2/13 for India. The result could have gone either way had India captain Shreyas Iyer not intervened after a controversial wide ball in the final over of the game. Alexander Shirai-Patmore played a reverse sweep off Axar and the delivery went down the leg side.
Initially the umpire called it a wide, leaving the bowler and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson frustrated. Iyer then spoke with the square-leg umpire Chris Brown. The decision was reversed after the on-field umpires had a discussion, adding another layer of intrigue to the contest.
|Milestone Matches
|Opponent
|Victory Margin
|Year
|Venue
|First win
|South Africa
|By 6 wickets
|2006
|Johannesburg
|50th win
|Sri Lanka
|By 7 wickets
|2017
|Colombo
|100th win
|West Indies
|By 8 runs
|2022
|Kolkata
|150th win
|Australia
|By 24 runs
|2024
|Gros Islet
|200th win
|Japan
|By 2 runs
|2026
|Sano
Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming said the emotions are pretty high in the group. "Yeah, extremely proud, as I think I've been saying to a few other guys, that when it gets that close, it's actually a little bit tougher to take, and the emotions are running pretty high in our group," Kadowaki-Fleming said. "But the fact that we were able to run the best team in the world, in my opinion, to the last ball of a game is pretty special."
For Indian Iyer, Japan deserve credit too. "It doesn't matter how good a team you are, because the oppositions are also competitive, and the attitude and approach the Japanese team showed today was impeccable, and kudos to them," India skipper Iyer said. "The approach was outstanding. So I'm sure that they are on the right track right now."