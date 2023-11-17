2003 vs 2023 World Cup final: Fans spot uncanny similarities as India take on Australia
India will take on Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final. Fans have noticed similarities with the 2003 final.
India have stormed into the ICC World Cup 2023 final. The Men in Blue will take on Australia on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The last time when India were in a World Cup final, they lifted the trophy under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This time, it’s Rohit Sharma leading the pack. Meanwhile, fans have spotted uncanny similarities between this year’s World Cup final and the one that took place in 2003.