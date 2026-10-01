2027 ODI World Cup schedule announcement live streaming: When & where to watch on TV & online? All you need to know

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will announce on Thursday the schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup 2027 in Cape Town. The on Thursday. The 14th edition of the 50-over mega extravaganza will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October-November next year. This is the second time Africa is hosting an ODI World Cup.
The event will mark the one-year countdown to the tournament, which will commence on October 2, 2027, with the final scheduled for November 21, 2027. The event will also see the opening of the ticket ballot for fans. Ten of the 14 teams in the tournament will secure their spots by the September 30 qualification cut-off based on ICC ODI Team Rankings, with hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe earning automatic berths as hosts.
India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are set to join the two hosts, while the remaining four spots will be decided through the Qualifiers, scheduled to take place early next year. Two-time champions West Indies will also have to go through the qualification route to secure their spot at next year's marquee event.
In India, the 2027 ODI World Cup schedule announcement will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 8:30 PM IST. Live streaming of the event will be available on JioStar.
A total of approximately 54 matches will be played across three countries. While eight venues in South Africa will host 44 matches, the remaining 10 will be hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.
The ICC earlier had announced a new format for the tournament - three stages before the semifinals and final. The competition begins with a Super Series, which will have three lowest-ranked teams among the 14. They will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top team advancing to the next stage - Group Stage.
In the group stage 12 teams will be divided into two groups of six teams each, where each team will play others in a round-robin format. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super 7 stage. Additionally two best fourth-placed teams - one each from two groups will aldo advance to the Super 7 based in standings in group stage.
In the Super 7 stage, the qualified teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top four teams advanding to the semifinals.