2027 ODI World Cup schedule announcement live streaming: When & where to watch on TV & online? All you need to know

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will announce on Thursday the schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup 2027 in Cape Town. The on Thursday. The 14th edition of the 50-over mega extravaganza will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October-November next year. This is the second time Africa is hosting an ODI World Cup.

Advertisement

The event will mark the one-year countdown to the tournament, which will commence on October 2, 2027, with the final scheduled for November 21, 2027. The event will also see the opening of the ticket ballot for fans. Ten of the 14 teams in the tournament will secure their spots by the September 30 qualification cut-off based on ICC ODI Team Rankings, with hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe earning automatic berths as hosts.

Also Read | Virat Kohli vows to give everything in final ODI WC; makes intentions clear

India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are set to join the two hosts, while the remaining four spots will be decided through the Qualifiers, scheduled to take place early next year. Two-time champions West Indies will also have to go through the qualification route to secure their spot at next year's marquee event.

Advertisement

Where to watch 2027 ODI World Cup schedule announcement live? In India, the 2027 ODI World Cup schedule announcement will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 8:30 PM IST. Live streaming of the event will be available on JioStar.

A total of approximately 54 matches will be played across three countries. While eight venues in South Africa will host 44 matches, the remaining 10 will be hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

2027 ODI World Cup new format The ICC earlier had announced a new format for the tournament - three stages before the semifinals and final. The competition begins with a Super Series, which will have three lowest-ranked teams among the 14. They will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top team advancing to the next stage - Group Stage.

Advertisement

In the group stage 12 teams will be divided into two groups of six teams each, where each team will play others in a round-robin format. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super 7 stage. Additionally two best fourth-placed teams - one each from two groups will aldo advance to the Super 7 based in standings in group stage.

In the Super 7 stage, the qualified teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top four teams advanding to the semifinals.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in