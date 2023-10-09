2028 Los Angeles Games: Cricket set to return in Olympics after 128 years

Organisers of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Monday said cricket - along with baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash – has been recommended for "potential inclusion" as new sports to the LA28 Games, espncricinfo.com reported.

The LA28 organisers' recommendations will be subject to final approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at its executive board meeting in Mumbai on October 14 and 15, the report said

The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All the five sports recommended were "relevant, innovative and community-based" which could enhance the Olympics movement, espncricinfo quoted LA28's chairperson Casey Wasserman as saying.

"LA28's proposed sports ignite the imagination on the field of play and drive culture off it. They're relevant, innovative and community-based, played in backyards, schoolyards, community centers, stadiums and parks across the U.S. and the globe," Wasserman reported as saying.

"They will bring new athletes to the Games, engage diverse fanbases and expand the Games' presence in digital spaces, further amplifying LA28's mission to deliver an unparalleled experience," he added.

"We are delighted that LA28 have recommended cricket for inclusion in the Olympics" espncricinfo quoted ICC chairman Greg Barclay as saying.

Of those five sports, three have never been included in an Olympic programme.

Flag football, an appealing option for the US-based Games given the overwhelming popularity of the National Football League (NFL), squash and lacrosse would make their Olympic debut, if approved.

Cricket, which enjoys enormous global appeal, would return after appearing once before at the 1900 Games, after the tremendous success for women's cricket at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

