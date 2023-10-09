2028 Los Angeles Games: Cricket set to return in Olympics after 128 years
Organisers of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Monday said cricket - along with baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash – has been recommended for "potential inclusion" as new sports to the LA28 Games, espncricinfo.com reported.
