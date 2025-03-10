Rachin Ravindra is truly an Indian at heart, claims a hilarious viral video. In the video, social media influencer Ayushya Raj shows that only Rachin checked what gift he received after losing the Champions Trophy 2025 final against India. No other New Zealand players checked what they got.

Social media users reacted to it.

“He is looking because he is young. It's the first time he has been in the final. He doesn't know what is actually in those Runner up awards,” wrote one user.

“He dismissed Rohit Sharma so that nobody doubted him,” quipped another user.

“He’s checking if there’s really a medal or not,” commented another.

Rachin Ravindra was named Player of the Tournament in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He scored 263 runs in four innings at an average of 68.75 and a strike rate over 106, with a top score of 112 against Bangladesh.

He also took 3 wickets, including that of a set Rohit Sharma in the final, and took a stunning catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer.

Is Rachin Ravindra Indian? Rachin Ravindra was born in Wellington, New Zealand, to parents of Indian origin from Bangalore (now Bengaluru). His father, Ravi Krishnamurthy, a software architect and club-level cricketer in India, moved to New Zealand in 1997.

Rachin’s name was often believed to be a blend of the names of Indian cricket legends Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. While his father acknowledged the coincidence, he clarified that the name was chosen simply because it sounded pleasant and was easy to spell.

Also Read | Champions Trophy Final: Rachin Ravindra opens up on Dubai pitch