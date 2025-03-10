Gautam Gambhir was in an unusually-happy mood after India defeated New Zealand by four wickets to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While celebrations broke out both on and off the field, Gambhir did Bhangra – well, almost.

Among the highlights was a lively exchange between India’s Head Coach and former cricketer-turned-commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu.

As Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs, emotions ran high in the Indian camp. Players like Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer shared their thoughts in brief post-match interviews. But, it was the interaction between Gambhir and Sidhu that truly captivated fans.

Usually known for his stern demeanour, Gambhir surprised everyone by showing a lighter side during the post-match chat. In a fun twist, he prompted Sidhu to recite one of his signature ‘shers’ (couplets). Sidhu hesitated, but Gambhir insisted, even starting the line himself: “Fann kuchalne ka hunar seekhiye janaab… (Learn the skill of crushing the hoods, sir…).”

To which Sidhu replied, “Saanpo ke darr se jungle nahi chore jaate (One doesn’t abandon the jungle out of fear of snakes).”

The couplets mean bravery lies in standing tall despite the risks, “Master the art of facing threats head-on. Never give up your ground or purpose just because of dangers”.

Gautam Gambhir does Bhangra However, the lighthearted exchange didn’t end there. Sidhu attempted to persuade Gambhir to do a Bhangra move, asking him to create “one more piece of history”. Gambhir, nevertheless, initially refused. He joked, “Arre nahi, main chala jaunga” (No way, I’ll leave).

Still, Sidhu and Aakash Chopra managed to get one small gesture from the coach. As Sidhu danced to the song ‘Sauda Khara Khara’, Gambhir lifted a single finger in the air, matching the rhythm and playing along.