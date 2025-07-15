27 all out! West Indies record lowest Test score in 70 years as Starc, Boland unleash fire

Australia vs West Indies: Mitchell Starc was on a roll as he took six scalps to dismiss the West Indies for 27 runs in the second innings to win the third Test match by 176 runs for his team. The hosts were chasing a total of 205 in the series finale at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, when they had a sudden batting collapse, which led to the second-lowest total in Test history, and the lowest in 70 years and in a day-night Test match.

Advertisement

After fighting hard in the series, the final match was an opportunity for the West Indies to avoid a whitewash against the WTC Finalists, but a splendid spell from Starc, along with a hat-trick from Scott Boland, ensured that the Aussies sealed the Frank Worrell Trophy series 3-0.

Lowest total in Test history: 26 - New Zealand vs England, Auckland, 1995

27 - West Indies vs Australia, Kingston, 2025

30 - South Africa vs England, Gqeberha, 1986

30 - South Africa vs England, Birmingham, 1924

Mitchell Starc on his heroics in final Test Speaking after the match about his performance, Starc said, “We didn't think things would start going our way with the ball today until the sun went down a bit, but anyway our bowling attack has been pretty much on the money throughout the series," he added.

Advertisement

Notably, Starc was playing in his 100th Test match as he ripped through the West Indies top order from the first over itself, taking the first wicket of John Campbell on the first ball. The pacer also went on to acquire the record of the fastest five-wicket haul in a Test match, getting to the landmark in just 15 balls. In the end, Starc ended the match with figures of 6 for 9 and also became the fourth Australian to go past 400 wickets in Test matches.

Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Roston Chase was heartbroken by the result. He said, “Heartbreaking to be in a position like this. It has been recurring for the whole series, makes it all the more disappointing. It is quite easy to assess - the bowlers kept us in all along, batters never really clicked.”