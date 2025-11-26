‘2G scam’: Memes galore as Indian fans demand Gautam Gambhir’s removal, slam his comments after IND vs SA 2nd Test

On 26 November, Team India suffered the second whitewash in Test cricket at home in a span of 12 months. The result not only disappointed Indian cricket fans but also angered them. What Head Coach Gautam Gambhir said at the post-match press conference did not help the cause much.

"It is up to the BCCI to decide my future. But, I am the same guy who got you results in England and was coach for Champions Trophy. The blame lies with everyone and starts with me," Gambhir said.

Numerous social media users felt Gambhir’s justification was unacceptable. Many of them were shocked to see GG taking credit for the Champions Trophy win.

“The GG era is raising big questions surrounding Team India’s Test form. Historic defeats and shocking records broken, fans are demanding answers. Where does Indian Test cricket go from here?” posted one user.

“What's going on in Indian cricket! A person is coming in PC and saying bullshit to our team. We need Batlee (Ravi Shastri) and King Kohli , Rahul Dravid & Rohit Sharma Era Back ..The GG Era threatens the reputation of Team India, which Ravi Shastri built,” came from another.

Another user wrote, “This dark era for Indian cricket under Gautam Gambhir will be known as the 2G scam.”

“Heard Gautam Gambhir was crying for credit of Champions trophy in Press conference. Hold it, Gautam Gambhir, It was Team built by Rohit sharma and Rahul Dravid not you,” wrote another.

“BCCI now has only one option left: Remove Gautam Gambhir, remove chairman of selectors (Ajit Agarkar) and remove the captain (Shubman Gill),” came from another.

Many social media users are now revisiting Gambhir’s comments about Ravi Shastri. In 2018, Gambhir had strong reactions when then-India coach called his team ‘best touring team ever’.

“I’m sure that people who haven’t won anything give these kinds of statements. I don’t know what Shastri has achieved in his career apart from winning the World Championship in Australia. I don’t think he was a part of an overseas series win. If you haven’t won anything yourself, you end up giving this kind of statement,” Gambhir said at that time.

“I’m sure he must not have seen enough cricket. If he had he seen enough cricket, he wouldn’t have given that statement,” Gambhir added.

Ravi Shastri on Gambhir’s team selection Ravi Shastri earlier criticised Gautam Gambhir’s team selection. His comments came after the Indian batting order had collapsed in the second Test in Guwahati.

Shastri said he could not understand why the batting order was changed after Shubman Gill’s injury. When Team India review the Test series against South Africa, such calls will confuse even the team management.

He also pointed out that, in the Kolkata Test, India picked four spinners but one of them (Washington Sundar) bowled only one over.

“It makes no sense. I can’t figure out the reasoning. When they review this series, some of these selections will leave them puzzled,” Shastri said.