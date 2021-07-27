The T20I between India and Sri Lanka , scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed after all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for Covid-19.

The match will take place on Wednesday if all the other players are found negative for the virus. The two teams have gone into isolation until the reports are obtained.

"Krunal has tested positive and the T20I on Tuesday has been postponed and will happen on Wednesday if all the others test negative. The players are currently isolating," a source was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The development is likely to affect the travel plans of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who were due to join the Indian team in England after this series for an upcoming Test assignment against England next month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday informed that the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements for the upcoming Test series against England as all-rounder Washington Sundar, batsman Shubman Gill and pacer Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the tour due to injuries.

As per the release, Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger during the three-day practice game against County Select XI. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. As a result, the spinner has been ruled out of the remainder of the England tour.

Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India's Tour of England.

"Opening batsman Shubman Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final. This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned back to India," stated BCCI in an official release.

India won the first T20 international by 38 runs.

The third and final T20 is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

With inputs from agencies.

