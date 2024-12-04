2nd Test BGT 2024: Rain scare in pink-ball match; check weather forecast, pitch conditions, and more

The2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024 between India and Australia is set to commence on December 6 at the Adelaide Oval. Following India’s dominant 295-run victory in Perth, the focus shifts to the pink-ball Test, where the pitch and weather conditions are expected to play a key role.

Adelaide Oval’s head curator, Damian Hough, has revealed that the pitch will feature a grass cover. This decision ensures the pink ball remains intact during the day-night encounter.

It will assist pace bowlers early while spinners are expected to gain relevance as the match progresses. Hough noted that the grass type would provide pace and bounce due to Adelaide’s lower clay content.

Advertisement

"History suggests that it is hard to bat under lights in Adelaide. The pitch will have 6mm of grass. We're trying to allow all facets of the game to shine at some stage during the game," PTI quoted Hough as telling media.

"What we're trying to do is have a coarse mat grass -- thatchy type of grass that's dry and hard. And the reason we do that is we're trying to get as much pace and bounce out of the pitch as what we can get for us, for Adelaide, which is a lower clay content," he added.

The cricket curator assured fans of a balanced contest between bat and ball, expecting quick bowlers to find assistance throughout the game, especially under lights with a new pink ball. He clarified that weather and atmospheric conditions, rather than the pitch, significantly influence the movement of the pink ball.

Advertisement

Weather forecast Potential thunderstorms are forecast for the opening day, which may disrupt proceedings. The weather prediction for December 6 includes a high of 29°C, a 24% chance of rain, and winds at 10–15 km/h.

Also Read | Australia wary of pink-ball challenge against India in Adelaide

Night conditions will cool down to 21°C with partly cloudy skies. There is a 53% chance of rain on December 7 during the daytime. However, better conditions are predicted at night.