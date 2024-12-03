2nd Test BGT 2024: Where will Rohit Sharma bat? Harbhajan Singh says, ’I don’t see…’

As India gear up for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, all eyes are on captain Rohit Sharma and his batting position. After India’s commanding victory in the Perth Test, the focus has shifted to how the team will manage its top-order lineup, especially with the return of Rohit and Shubman Gill.

Rohit missed the Perth Test to be with his family for the birth of his second child. KL Rahul opened alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in his absence, and the duo delivered impressive performances.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal set a record-breaking 201-run partnership for the opening wicket in the second innings of the Perth Test. It helped India secure a dominant 295-run victory.

̌During a warm-up game against the PM XI, Rohit batted lower in the order, suggesting a possible shift in his role for the day-night Test. This has sparked discussions about Rohit’s potential role in the middle order.

Former Indian cricket player Harbhajan Singh weighed in on this decision, emphasising that Rohit’s strength lies in the top order. Harbhajan believes Rohit should ideally open or bat at number three, as pushing him down to number five or six might not benefit the team.

"I don't see Rohit coming in at number five or six. Either Rohit will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, with KL Rahul coming in at number three, or he will bat no later than number three," Harbhajan told PTI.

"Number six for Rohit wouldn't be in best interest of the team. Your top four in batting order should be the four pillars and someone like Rohit at the top would only add greater fillip," the former off-spinner added.