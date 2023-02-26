34-yr-old cricketer dies after heart attack while playing in Ahmedabad: Reports
- Going by the reports, this is the fifth incident of cricketers' death in a span of 20 days in Gujarat.
Six days after reports of two cricketers in Gujarat died after playing cricket arrived, another shocking news came from Ahmedabad on 26 February where a senior clerk of the state goods and service tax (SGST) department – Vasant Rathod – suffered an unfortunate death while playing cricket.
