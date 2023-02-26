Six days after reports of two cricketers in Gujarat died after playing cricket arrived, another shocking news came from Ahmedabad on 26 February where a senior clerk of the state goods and service tax (SGST) department – Vasant Rathod – suffered an unfortunate death while playing cricket.

Reports say that Rathod – playing at the at the playground of a dental college in Bhadaj near Ahmedabad – collapsed after a cardiac arrest. This is the third similar incident in past 10 days in Gujarat.

"During the match, Rathod's team was fielding. He appeared to be fine when he was near the crease, bowling. However, he suddenly felt severe chest pain and collapsed. His fellow players rushed to his rescue," Times of India quoted a senior official of SGST as saying.

Soon after the incident, Rathod was taken to the dental college and then moved to Sola Hospital, however, he died as his oxygen level dipped.

The report further says that the 34-year-old player was a Vastapur resident and is survived by a wife who was posted at SGST head office in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, 27-year-old Prashant Bharolia complained of chest pain after playing cricket in Surat and later died. Similarly, Rajkot's Jignesh Chauhan fell unconscious while playing cricket at Madhav Rao Scindia stadium and died later. Going by the reports, this is the fifth incident of cricketers' death in a span of 20 days.