400 & counting! India set world record despite loss in NZ vs IND 5th T20I; list of other milestones during the match

India might have lost the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand, but before etching its name into the history books on Sunday at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Batting first, India rode on half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer to post a total of 191/8 in 20 overs. Tim Seifert's 93 and Glenn Phillips' 65 not out helped New Zealand romp home.

Advertisement

Despite the loss, India won the series 3-2 and also became the first team ever in T20I history to reach the landmark of 400 sixes in a calendar year. During the match, the back-to-back world champions hammered a total of 11 sixes, touching the 400-run mark.

Kishan smacked five sixes during his knock of 61 while captain Shreyas Iyer got four in his 23-ball 50. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Naman Dhir got one each to add up to the tally. In fact, Dhir's maximum off Blair Tickner on the second ball of the 19th over was India's 400th six in 2026.

This year across 40 T20Is, India has hit 400 sixes, with Austria (224 sixes in 24 matches) and West Indies (224 sixes in 21 matches) being their distant rivals. 142 of those have come against New Zealand – the most against an opposition in a calendar year.

Advertisement

Abhishek Sharma (86 sixes), Ishan Kishan (60 sixes) and Sanju Samson (50 sixes) have been six-hitting leaders for India. That's not all. There were more milestones on offer during the game.

Glenn Phillips does a double vs India Coming into this game on the back of a match-winning hundred in Auckland, Philips continued in the same vein on Sunday. His 65 not out off 38 deliveries, studded with eight fours and three sixes, took him to 341 runs in the series, which is the most runs in a bilateral T20I series. In the process, Phillips went past England's Phil Salt, who held the previous record with 331 runs against West Indies in 2023.

Advertisement

In fact, Phillips' 522 runs against India in 2026 is also the most by a player in a calendar year. India's Abhishek Sharma (431 vs New Zealand in 2026) and Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (398 vs Sri Lanka in 2026) are placed second and third respectively in the list. Notably, Phillips was a part of the New Zealand side that played in India earlier in the year in a T20I series and the T20 World Cup 2026.

Arshdeep Singh reaches new heights Earlier, Arshdeep Singh added a new feather in his cap after the Indian pacer dismissed Finn Allen to go level with former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee for most wickets in the first six overs in T20Is among full member teams (who holds full voting rights in ICC meetings and play Tests).

Advertisement

Allen was Arshdeep's 65th victim in the first six overs in T20Is. Southee has the same tally too. The Zimbabwean pace duo of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava are third and fourth in the list with 62 wickets each during the said period. Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi is fifth with 60 scalps.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in