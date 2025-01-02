5 BGT 2024-25 controversies in pictures: From Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas incident to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s snicko row

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) between India and Australia has been no short of controversies with the Sam Konstas-Virat Kohli incident grabbing the headlines. To add more to that, the Australia media targeting the likes of Kohli and Rohit Sharma, has made the rivalry more intense both on and off the field.

Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas Row

India’s Virat Kohli (R) talks to Australia’s Sam Konstas (2nd from L) on the first day of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The former Indian captain deliberately shoulder-barged Konstas at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after the 19-year-old clobbered the Indian bowlers on his debut on the first day of the fourth Test. The incident took place during the change of ends in between 10th and 11th overs. Following the incident, Virat Kohli was fined 20 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point.

Travis Head-Mohammed Siraj war of words

Mohammed Siraj (R) gives a fiery send-off to Australia’s Travis Head on day two of the second Test in Adelaide.

Mohammed Siraj's fiery send-off Travis Head in the third Test in Brisbane was another controversy that hogged the limelight. While the incident was done and dusted on the field itself, the players' comments made it one of the most-talking incidents in the BGT 2024-25. While Head stated that he has only said 'well bowled' to Siraj, the Indian pacer clearly denied stating the Australian is lying.

KL Rahul's controversial dismissal

India’s KL Rahul is caught out as Australia’s Mitchell Starc (2nd L) reacts during the first day of the first Test in Perth.

On Day 1 of the first Test, KL Rahul was controversially given out off Mitchell Starc. TV replays showed that the bat didn't not made any contact with the ball. Instead, the bat hit the pad. The third umpire overturned the decision of not out given by the on-field umpire despite not having conclusive evidence on UltraEdge.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial dismissal

Snicko metre shows no spike as the ball passes Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat on the final day of the fourth Test in Melbourne.

Another controversial decision robbed India a draw when Yashasvi Jaiswal was given out despite the snicko showing no contact with the bat. On the final day of the fourth Test in Melbourne, Jaiswal tried to pull a delivery from Pat Cummins. Through naked eyes, it showed the deviation in the line of the ball as it passed Jaiswal's bat. But snicko showed there was no contact with the bat and ball, sparking controversy.

Oz media calls Kohli 'clown', Rohit ‘crybaby’

Australia media targeted Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

