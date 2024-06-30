Active Stocks
5 most defining moments of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final as Men in Blue clinch last-ball thriller | Watch

India scripted history by winning the T20 World Cup final match against South Africa on Saturday. Here are the remarkable moments from the match

Barbados, Jun 30 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh and others celebrate by doing the 'Bhangra' dance on the famous 'Tunak Tunak' song after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa, at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (T20 Instagram)

Team India scripted history by ending the long wait of 17 years to win the ICC T20 World Cup trophy. Led by Rohit Sharma, the ‘Men in Blue’ put up a spectacular show against South Africa on Saturday. The match started on a lower note, with India losing the grip. However, Virat Kohli's fiery performance, followed by spectacular bowling, helped India win the trophy for the second time. Here are top moments from the ICC T20 World Cup tournament.

Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's partnership

After managing just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, Virat stepped up when it mattered the most, scoring 76 in 59 balls, with six fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 128.81.

Virat has ended the ongoing edition with 151 runs in eight innings at an average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 112.68, with one fifty.

India's wicket loss within 5 overs

After winning the toss, team India opted to bat first. Opponent team took no time to reduce India to 34/3 raising tensions for the rest of the team.

After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position.

Suryakumar Yadav's stunning catch

Suryakumar Yadav's million-dollar catch will be remembered for years. His sensational catch dismissed David Miller off Hardik Pandya's ball.

Virat Kohli won the ‘Player of the Match’ title for his performance. The final match of India against South Africa marked an end to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's career in T20 tournaments.

Half-century by Heinrich Klaasen

As India continued to dominate the T20 World Cup 2024 match, South African batsman Heinrich Klaasen attempted to bring the match back in South Africa's favour.

Klaasen's half-century, 52 in 27 balls with two fours and five sixes threatened to take the game away from India.

Published: 30 Jun 2024, 04:09 PM IST
