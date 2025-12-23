5 wickets in 1 over! Indonesia all-rounder scripts world record in T20Is; list of players to achieve same in T20 cricket

Indonesia's Gede Priandana created a world record on Tuesday as the all-rounder took five wickets in an over in a T20 International at the Udayana Cricket Ground in Bali. The incident took place in the 16th over of Cambodia's chase after Indonesia posted got 167/5, while batting first.

Chasing 168 for victory, Cambodia were dealt with a heavy blow as they lost Marcelle Hanekom and Muhammad Naeem for golden ducks in te first two balls of the second over. Capain Luqman Butt (48) and Shah Abrar Hussain (37) revived the innings with a 80-run stand for the third wicket.

Cambodia, playing with six debutants, weren't completely out of the game till the 15th over with the scoreboard reading 106/5. Needing 62 runs in the last 30 balls, 28-year-old Priandana was brought into te attack.

Bowling right-arm pace, Priandana struck in his first ball with the wicket of Hussain. He then removed Nirmaljit Singh and Chanthoeun Rathanak in the next two balls to complete his hattrick. Although Mongdara Sok managed to resist the fourth delivery, he was dismissed in the next.

Priandana dimissed Pel Vennak in the final ball of the over to walk out with figures of 1-0-1-5, thus sealing Indonesia's victory by 60 runs to take a 1-0 lead.