52 Not Out: Revisiting Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkars fabled Desert Strom heroics

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Sachin Tendulkar, a wizard with the bat and an artist of stroke play, turned 52 on Thursday. During his illustrious career, fondly remembered by avid cricket lovers, the 'Master Blaster' delivered numerous memorable innings, but one arguably stood above them all.

On April 22, 1998, more than 26 years ago, the Indian 'God of Cricket' Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, put on a 143-run show that truly defined the art of batting. It is hard to remember the last time a defeat for India instilled a feeling of warmth and gleeful memories.

The moment, the setting, the consequence, and the challenge still send chills down the spines of those who witnessed it firsthand and those who try to relive the adrenaline rush through highlights.

The infamous 'Desert Storm' encounter took place during the Coca-Cola Cup, a triangular series between India, Australia, and New Zealand. In the context of the scoreboard, Mark Waugh and Michael Bevan propelled Australia to 284/7. India's attempts to orchestrate a successful chase went awry as they lost by 26 runs.

However, it was the minor details that made the entire affair such noteworthy. Sachin, highly regarded for his technical superiority during an era that arguably boasted the legendary era of batters, wove a dream that hardly anybody could have imagined.

In pursuit of a 285-run target, Sachin danced around the track and pulled the ball away for a towering maximum, adding to Michael Kasprowicz's frustrations and offering India a much-needed impetus to the innings.

The entire contest wouldn't have been discussed after 26 years if he hadn't survived that early scare. In the eighth over, a top edge swirled to the third man, but to Sachin's luck, the ball safely dropped between the three fielders.

As India's innings progressed, with Tendulkar flawlessly charging at the bowlers and putting his impeccable back foot in use, the match was halted for 25 minutes when a dust storm, which eventually became a part of the folklore, halted the game, which led to India chasing a revised target of 277.

The delirious crowd in Sharjah saw it all as a young Sachin took on the tall Australian speedsters. He shuffled wide of the stumps to dispatch Damien Fleming's slower delivery straight among the dancing crowd, forcing commentator Tony Greig to bare the depths of his soul and scream into the mike, "Oh it's high, it's high, it's all the way, way over the top, into the crowds again, Sachin Tendulkar wants to win this match."

Sachin pushed the ball away and sprinted for a double to propel India to 238/4, ensuring India qualified for the final with a superior net run rate to New Zealand. He lifted his bat towards the dressing room with a smile on his face as the entire stadium stood on its feet to applaud Sachin for his heroics. Even though India went on to lose the gripping affair, the match is still remembered for Sachin's odds-defying 143(131). (ANI)