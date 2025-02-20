Mohammed Shami surpassed the likes of Mitchell Starc and legendary Saqlain Mushtaq as the Indian pacer became the quickest to reach 200 wickets in one-day cricket on Thursday. The moment came during the India vs Bangladesh clash in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 when Mohammed Shami got the better of Jaker Ali in Dubai

Playing his first ICC tournament after the 2023 ODI World Cup, Mohammed Shami was out of action for nearly 14 months before making a comeback against England in the T20Is and ODIs.

On Thursday, Mohammed Shami rocked Bangladesh early with the wickets of Soumya Sarkar and Mehidy Hasan Miraz before a 150-plus stand for the sixth wicket between Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali revived the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side.

The Bengal pacer finally reached his milestone in the 43rd over when Jaker Ali holed out to Virat Kohli in the deep. In the process, Mohammed Shami took 5126 balls to reach 200 ODI wickets. Behind him are the likes of Mitchell Starc (5240), Saqlain Mushtaq (5451), Brett Lee (5640), Trent Boult (5783) and Waqar Younis (5883).

That's not all. Mohammed Shami also equalled former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq for fewest ODIs to take 200 wickets. Both Mohammed Shami and Saqlain Mushtaq completed the feat in 104 matches.

Mitchell Starc had reached 200 ODI wickets the quickest in 102 matches. Meanwhile, Mohamed Shami took two more wickets to complete his five wicket haul and continue his brilliant run in ICC events.

More records for Mohammed Shami With 5/53 in 10 overs Mohammed Shami became only the second Indian after Ravindra Jadeja to take a five-wicket haul in the history of ICC Champions Trophy. Ravindra Jadeja had taken 5/36 against West Indies in the 2013 edition of the tournament.