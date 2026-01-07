6 hundreds in 6 countries! Vaibhav Suryavanshi torments South Africa with 63-ball ton during IND U19 vs SA U19 3rd ODI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his stellar run with the bat with yest another hundred on Wednesday against South Africa during the third India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 youth ODI in Benoni. Having already won the first two games, the third game is nothing but a dead rubber.

Sent into bat first, Suryavanshi went berserk against South Africa as he single-handedly dispatched the opposition all around the park. Carrying his form from the second game, Suryavanshi stormed to a 63-ball hundred in no time to complete his sixth hundred in six different countries.

With this hundred, the 14-year-old now has hundreds in India, Australia, England, South Africa, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar. Earlier, he has scored a 52-ball ton against England U19 in 2025 and a 56-ball hundred against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup last year.

In the process, Suryavanshi is the only batter with more than one hundred under 60 balls in the 50-over format. However, he was finally dismissed for 127 in just 74 balls after being caught by Jason Rowles off Ntando Soni.

During his time in the middle, Suryavanshi clobbered nine fours and 10 sixes.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's hundreds for India