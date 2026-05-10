6 sixes in first 8 balls! Urvil Patel equals Yashasvi Jaiswal for fastest fifty in IPL during CSK vs LSG

Urvil Patel raced into Indian Premier League (IPL) history books for the fastest fifty in the tournament on Sunday against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk. Coming in after the fall of Sanju Samson. the right-hander Patel run riot in front of the home fans with six sixes in his first eight balls.
Playing his fourth game in IPL 2026, Patel's first nine balls read 1, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 4, 6, 1. Patel had the opportunity to surpass Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball fifty (against England in 2007 T20 World Cup), but the right took two singles, a dot and a six in his next four balls to go on level with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the fastest fifty in the league.
In fact, Patel became the first batter in IPL to smash six sixes in his first eight balls. The 27-year-old also surpassed former South African captain and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hall of Fame AB de Villiers for the highest score after 10 balls of an IPL innings. While De Villiers had scored 41 runs in his first 10 balls against Mumbai Indians in 2015, Patel had one run more.
Not to forget, Patel had the joint second-fastest hundred in men's T20s - off just 28 balls - which he scored for Gujarat against Tripura during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament in 2024-25.
|Rank
|Player
|Balls
|Opponent
|Year
|1
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)
|13
|KKR
|2023
|2
|Urvil Patel (Chennai Super Kings)
|13
|LSG
|2026
|3
|KL Rahul (Punjab Kings)
|14
|DC
|2018
|4
|Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|14
|MI
|2022
|5
|Romario Shepherd (RCB)
|14
|CSK
|2025
|6
|Yusuf Pathan (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|15
|SRH
|2014
|7
|Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|15
|RCB
|2017
|8
|Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants)
|15
|RCB
|2023
|9
|Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals)
|15
|SRH
|2024
|10
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)
|15
|CSK
|2026
However, Patel was finally dismissed by Shahbaz Ahmed, caught by Avesh Khan, for 65 runs off just 23 balls which included eight sixes and just two boundaries. The record for fastest fifty in men's T20s is with Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee, who had reached the feat in just nine balls against Mongolia in 2023.
At the time of Patel's dismissal, CSK were 126/2in 9.2 overs, needing 78 more runs to win in 10.4 overs. Earlier, a maiden half-century from Josh Inglis and an unbeaten 25-ball 43 from Shahbaz Ahmed took LSG to 203/8 in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh, who scored a hundred in their last game against RCB, was out cheaply for just 10 runs.
With 10 points from 10 games, a win for CSK against LSG will put them on level with RCB and Rajasthan Royals at 12 points. A loss will end LSG's hopes of making it to the playoffs.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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