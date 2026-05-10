6 sixes in first 8 balls! Urvil Patel equals Yashasvi Jaiswal for fastest fifty in IPL during CSK vs LSG

Urvil Patel raced into Indian Premier League (IPL) history books for the fastest fifty in the tournament on Sunday against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk. Coming in after the fall of Sanju Samson. the right-hander Patel run riot in front of the home fans with six sixes in his first eight balls.

Playing his fourth game in IPL 2026, Patel's first nine balls read 1, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 4, 6, 1. Patel had the opportunity to surpass Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball fifty (against England in 2007 T20 World Cup), but the right took two singles, a dot and a six in his next four balls to go on level with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the fastest fifty in the league.

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In fact, Patel became the first batter in IPL to smash six sixes in his first eight balls. The 27-year-old also surpassed former South African captain and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hall of Fame AB de Villiers for the highest score after 10 balls of an IPL innings. While De Villiers had scored 41 runs in his first 10 balls against Mumbai Indians in 2015, Patel had one run more.

Not to forget, Patel had the joint second-fastest hundred in men's T20s - off just 28 balls - which he scored for Gujarat against Tripura during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament in 2024-25.

Batter with fastest fifties in IPL

Rank Player Balls Opponent Year 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals) 13 KKR 2023 2 Urvil Patel (Chennai Super Kings) 13 LSG 2026 3 KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) 14 DC 2018 4 Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders) 14 MI 2022 5 Romario Shepherd (RCB) 14 CSK 2025 6 Yusuf Pathan (Kolkata Knight Riders) 15 SRH 2014 7 Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) 15 RCB 2017 8 Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) 15 RCB 2023 9 Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals) 15 SRH 2024 10 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) 15 CSK 2026

However, Patel was finally dismissed by Shahbaz Ahmed, caught by Avesh Khan, for 65 runs off just 23 balls which included eight sixes and just two boundaries. The record for fastest fifty in men's T20s is with Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee, who had reached the feat in just nine balls against Mongolia in 2023.

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Chennai Super Kings need 204 runs to win At the time of Patel's dismissal, CSK were 126/2in 9.2 overs, needing 78 more runs to win in 10.4 overs. Earlier, a maiden half-century from Josh Inglis and an unbeaten 25-ball 43 from Shahbaz Ahmed took LSG to 203/8 in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh, who scored a hundred in their last game against RCB, was out cheaply for just 10 runs.

With 10 points from 10 games, a win for CSK against LSG will put them on level with RCB and Rajasthan Royals at 12 points. A loss will end LSG's hopes of making it to the playoffs.

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