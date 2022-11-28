6,6,6,6,6,6,6 in a over: BCCI shares video Ruturaj Gaikwad's record. Watch here

India batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday smashed an unprecedented seven successive sixes in one over of a 50-overs domestic match -- courtesy of a no-ball. Gaikwad, who has played one ODI and nine Twenty20 matches for India, hammered 42 runs for Maharashtra in a seven-delivery over against Uttar Pradesh.

The quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy -- India's inter-state 50-over competition -- took place at the world's biggest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad. Gaikwad, 25, finished unbeaten on 220 as his team made 330-5.

Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was on the receiving end of his six-hitting blitz in the 49th over.

Gaikwad is the first player to hit seven sixes in one over in a List A category match.

But Lee Germon of New Zealand holds the all-time List A record with eight sixes in a bizarre 77-run over of multiple deliberate wides and no-balls in a 1990 Shell Trophy match, when Wellington intentionally gave away runs to try to tempt Canterbury into recklessness.

Gaikwad made his T20 international debut last year after a sterling performance as an attacking opener with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

It is the second record by an Indian batsman in as many weeks, after Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan smashed 277 against Arunachal Pradesh, the highest ever score in the 50-over format, surpassing the 268 of England's Alistair Brown against Glamorgan in 2002.

Maharashtra outplayed Uttar Pradesh by 58 runs to storm into the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals here on Monday.

Opting to bowl, Uttar Pradesh were in for a shocker as the Maharashtra skipper went hammer and tongs at the Motera B ground during his knock of 220 that came off 159 balls, propelling Maharashtra to 330 for five.

In reply, wicketkeeper-batter Aryan Juyal led UP's charge with a 143-ball 159 but it was not enough as they folded for 272 in 47.4 overs.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up a maiden five-wicket haul (5/53) and was the wrecker-in-chief for Maharashtra.

The penultimate over of Maharashtra's innings was the most eventful one as Gaikwad unleashed his fury against hapless UP left-arm spinner Shiva Singh, smashing him for seven sixes in a row thanks to a no ball while creating a List A record.

He also became the only batter in limited overs cricket to score 43 runs in a single over.

The first ball of the 49th over was a low full-toss and Gaikwad smoked it over deep midwicket for the first six. The second one was hit straight down the ground, while he cleared deep square leg for his third maximum. The fourth delivery was tonked over long-off, the fifth, a no ball, was played almost in the same direction, and the batter took full advantage of the free hit by hammering it over long-on and reach his double century.

The seventh and final ball was smashed over deep midwicket, as the UP spinner returned with expensive figures of 0/88 from nine overs.

Overall, Gaikwad hit 16 sixes and 10 fours and did the bulk of the scoring as the rest of his teammates managed only 96 runs from 142 deliveries.

Brief Scores:

Maharashtra 330/5; 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 220, Ankit Bawne 37, Azim Kazi 37; Kartik Tyagi 3/66) b Uttar Pradesh 272; 47.4 overs (Aryan Juyal 159, Shivam Sharma 33; Rajvardhan Hangargekar 5/53, Satyajeet Bachhav 2/52) by 58 runs.