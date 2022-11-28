6,6,6,6,6,6,6 in a over: BCCI shares video Ruturaj Gaikwad's record. Watch here

6,6,6,6,6,6,6 in a over: BCCI shares video Ruturaj Gaikwad's record. Watch here2 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 06:33 PM IST
- Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was on the receiving end of Ruturaj Gaikwad's six-hitting blitz in the 49th over.
India batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday smashed an unprecedented seven successive sixes in one over of a 50-overs domestic match -- courtesy of a no-ball. Gaikwad, who has played one ODI and nine Twenty20 matches for India, hammered 42 runs for Maharashtra in a seven-delivery over against Uttar Pradesh.