6,6,6,6,6,6,6 in a over: BCCI shares video Ruturaj Gaikwad's record. Watch here

The first ball of the 49th over was a low full-toss and Gaikwad smoked it over deep midwicket for the first six. The second one was hit straight down the ground, while he cleared deep square leg for his third maximum. The fourth delivery was tonked over long-off, the fifth, a no ball, was played almost in the same direction, and the batter took full advantage of the free hit by hammering it over long-on and reach his double century.