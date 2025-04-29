6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s photo from 2017 goes viral; which IPL team Rajasthan Royals star used to support then

At 14 years, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the whole internet by storm after his 35-ball hundred in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) against Gujarat Titans on Monday. Not only the Suryavanshi etched his name in the history books, but also helped Rajasthan Royals script a eight-wicket win to stay alive for a race to the IPL 2025 playoffs.

But does anyone know what Suryavanshi was doing as a six-year-old or which team did he support in the IPL back in 2017? Current Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Sanjiv Goenka shared a heartwarming photo on social media platform 'X' of a six-year-old Suryavanshi in his father's lap, cheering for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

The photo dated back to May 3, 2017 when RPS defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets at the Eden Gardens. For the unknown. RPS was owned by Goenka before it was disbanded from 2018.

“Last night I watched in awe… this morning I came across this photo of 6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi cheering for my then team, Rising Pune Supergiant, in 2017. Thanks Vaibhav. Lots of good wishes and support,” Goenka wrote in the caption.

Notably, it was Goenka's LSG against whom Suryavanshi made his IPL debut a few days ago in Lucknow. The southpaw left everyone spellbound with a six off Shardul Thakur in his first ball in IPL.